Grief can be a wretched monster that eats away at you. Sometimes it may gnaw at its own discretion, leaving for a moment but surely coming back. I’m currently dealing with my first significant loss. It’s very fresh and I’m stronger than it, but a part of me will always be sad.
Today, many people are remembering their grief. Who amongst us has not had some connection to the tragedy that occurred today 20 years ago? Our connections may vary, but we share the pain of that collective loss.
Star Trek‘s Spock once made the remark that “You find it easier to understand the death of one than the death of a million.” He thought our hearts hold insufficient compassion, but I disagree. Just one loss can be so deeply felt by us all. We cannot grasp the loss of 2,996 let alone one.
May the memory of these loved ones, yours and mine, continue to be a blessing.