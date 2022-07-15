On Thursday, a fire damaged what was left of the long vacant Beto’s Mexican Food building not far from the Yuma Sun office.
I have many fond memories of Beto’s from my days as a reporter here in the ’80s. It was quite the happening place then.
My colleagues at the paper and I would often go there for happy hour after work on Fridays. As I recall, the food was pretty good.
My friends and I also would go dancing there and at Johnny’s on weekends. But we forgot about those places when the upscale Shilo Inn lounge opened and became the hot dance spot in town.
Beto’s also featured live music, and one of my most vivid and fun memories of the place involves a local band’s cover of George Strait’s “All My Exes Live in Texas.” Instead of singing the title line, the band added a Latin twist and incorporated the Spanglish lyric “All my viejas (women) live in Tejas.”
Good times.