So I’ve been watching “All in the Family” on repeat again and I finally reached the last of the episodes with Beverly La Salle, the female impersonator. It’s timely, given the recent national focus on drag, but what touched me so deeply is the friendship Edith Bunker shared with Beverly. While Archie didn’t really want to have Bev over for Christmas dinner, Edith insisted on having Beverly come because she had no living family. As an early present, Edith gifted her a scrapbook of all the articles she found on Bev’s drag performances like any proud mother would do. It was so sweet to see how deeply Edith cared, never finding fault in Bev because “we’re all God’s children.” Beverly is later the victim of a hate crime in the episode and it’s sorrowful to see Edith suffer, not understanding why such a thing could happen. And man, I’m not sure what could be more admirable than a deep capacity to love.
First Take: love is admirable
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
