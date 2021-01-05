I despise reality television
It’s the absolute worst. I only watch sporting events or talk show sports radio.
It’s the only reason I pay for subscription TV.
However, for the first time ever, I watched the season premiere of this year’s The Bachelor.
I am instantly hooked.
Unfortunately, I have been brainwashed by social media and the people I am watching the show with. The drama and intense conversations between the contestants is enough for me.
All the storylines are created in the opening episode.
With Monday Night Football no longer airing due to the NFL playoffs beginning, I believe this is a new Monday trend for me.
One of the participants went to the University of Florida, so I am obviously #TeamSaneh, but she failed to make it past the opening rose session.
Despite the non-UF bias, I will continue to watch.