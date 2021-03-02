It’s officially March.
The best month of the year.
The weather gets warmer, it’s spring break for students/parents, but more importantly, March Madness is almost here.
The NCAA’s basketball tournament is by far the best postseason in sports.
Sixty-four (well, now 68) teams earn a bid to participate in the bracket.
No matter how your regular season went, all that matters is how you perform in March.
My Gators are peaking at the right time – I think. But we’ll probably lose to Missouri on Wednesday.
Nonetheless, whether my team is relevant in the tournament, I’m excited for some postseason college basketball.