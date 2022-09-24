What fun it was partici-pating in the Manhattan Short Film Festival! If you were at the Historic Yuma Theatre Thursday night, you probably know exactly what I’m talking about. We gathered that evening to watch 10 finalist short film entries and when it was over, we filled out our ballots for “Best Short Film” and “Best Actor.” Communities all over the world get to vote this week and it’s amazing to be a part of it.
The entries were amazing. “Love, Dad” used animation creatively to tell the heartbreaking story of a dad who left because his wife couldn’t give him a son. “Freefall” hits heavy with stockbrokers making big money on 9/11. “Warsha” was a creative flight of fancy. I ultimately voted for “Freedom Swimmer,” though. It told the story of someone who swam to Hong Kong for freedom and simultaneously drew a parallel to the situation there now. I admire the crew’s courage in telling this story.