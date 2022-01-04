Mark Zuckerberg is a boring, poster-boy CEO, and I like that. He’s not over-exuberant like some other billionaires, and people just find a way to criticize him over the littlest of things like his socially awkward mannerisms. People forget he is a total nerd.
Don’t get me wrong. He’s done some really shady things as depicted in the film “The Social Network”, but lately I’ve thoroughly enjoyed his fully-committed move toward metaverses.
Do you have digital real estate? Recently somebody bought 450K USD worth of digital real estate to be Snoop Dogg’s neighbor in this digital world called The Sandbox running on the Ethereum network. The Sandbox in this case is a metaverse.
With Zuckerberg fully invested in VR technology by buying the pioneer company of VR, Oculus, I’m excited to see where metaverse concepts will traverse with Meta, and hopefully keep my mind entertained here on Earth while Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos laugh and sip tea on Mars.