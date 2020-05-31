A lot of people are wearing masks, but wearing a mask is having unintended consequences. Apparently this is making us feel like we’re invincible, like the virus can’t touch us. People wearing masks feel like they don’t have to observe the recommended 6-feet social distancing rule.
According to an article, scientists agree that wearing masks can help reduce the likelihood of being infected. But the writer pointed out that masks alone are far from perfect.
Also, it seems we’re falling victim to the lure of confirmation bias. A scientist explained it this way: “Every time I leave the house, go shopping, and don’t come back and instantly start coughing and die, I feel a little more confidence, braver, and I am probably less careful.”
The first is overconfidence, and the second is confirmation bias—our natural tendency to look for proof of our own assumptions. I agree with the writer’s conclusion: “Every bit of effort helps in thwarting the spread of COVID-19. So we might as well try.”