One of the fascinating side effects of having to wear a mask is how people are making statements with them.
Back in March, when masks became a necessity, they were pretty basic – solid colors, with a handful of patterned masks out there.
Now, I see an incredible array of options everywhere I go.
Seasonal or holiday masks were in abundance in October, and creative political candidates had masks made to support their cause, which voters happily wore.
People are now coordinating their masks with their outfits for the day, too.
Personally, I keep a few in the car and a few in my purse, so they are handy.
But I haven’t given too much thought to what’s on the mask, as long as it’s comfortable to wear – and people are actually wearing them.
I’ve been watching the COVID numbers, and there’s no indication this is leaving any time soon.
Maybe it’s time to get creative and invest in some fun masks!