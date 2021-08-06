Looking at all the first-day-of-school photos in the newspaper lately reminds me of back-to-school shopping when I was a kid in the ‘70s.
Yes, we went to department stores, but we also ordered from various catalogs, such as J.C. Penney and Spiegel’s. We would spend hours looking at all the offerings.
I thought of the J.C. Penny catalog because it was mentioned in an old true-crime show I watched on YouTube recently. The episode centered on a case from the ‘70s and the detective caught the killer of a young girl by using the JCP catalog. He was talking to his wife about the case and said he wished he could find another sweater like the girl was wearing so he could match the fibers found in the killer’s car. The wife then pulled out a JCP catalog from her closet and they found the sweater! Case closed!