Mexico’s president recently said the United States needs to blame its fentanyl crisis not on Mexico, but on a breakdown of family values that has caused use of the drug here to surge.
No question demand here for fentanyl is a big part of the problem, but Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is not speaking the whole truth. Mexico has contributed to the problem.
Drug cartels have been allowed to exist and prosper in Mexico because they’ve bought off the cops and government officials and because trafficking is one of the biggest industries there.
But now the cartels have grown too big to control and Mexico’s government can’t stop the fighting among them that has caused so many lives to be lost in that country. Lopez Obrador, for all intents, has chosen to let the drug trafficking organizations live and let live.
He doesn’t seem to acknowledge a fentanyl crisis among his own people, and maybe there isn’t one, yet. But when it happens, will he blame it on us?