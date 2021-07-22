I love a good rainstorm. If it’s raining and there’s no lightning, there’s a good chance I’m headed outside for a walk.
Rain is such a rarity here that I try to enjoy every moment of it.
But I’m not a fan of microbursts. Those weather events are scary, unpredictable and destructive.
We had reports that one hit Tacna Wednesday evening, sending roofs flying and taking down both power lines and trees.
Several years ago, I drove around Yuma an hour after a microburst hit, taking photos for the Yuma Sun, and I was stunned at the damage.
I grew up in Ohio with tornados, and I know the havoc those can cause. But until I saw the damage in Yuma, I had no idea a “microburst” was so powerful.
Maybe the word is misleading – “microburst” doesn’t sound as threatening. But anything that can take a roof away isn’t playing around.
When it comes to monsoon, I’ll enjoy the rain. But I hope those microbursts are few and far between.