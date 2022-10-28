The death of actor Leslie Jordan on Monday was a gut punch. Even though I didn’t know him, it felt as if I had lost a friend.
Like millions of others around the world, I started following his Instagram account at the beginning of the pandemic and became one of his “fellow hunker-downers” during “lockdown.” He provided much needed levity and joy during a challenging time and allowed us into his daily life, sharing such mundane activities like him preparing dinner, attending to his plants or showing off his artwork collection. But these mundane activities were made entertaining by Leslie’s wit and master storytelling abilities.