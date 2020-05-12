How can you tell the COVID-19 virus is slowing down? Check out TV.
At our house during the “stay at home, shelter in place” advisory, our provider must have been overcome with generosity because for a while it offered a bunch of movie channels for free viewing. At first we thought it was one of those weekend promotions, but the channels stayed on for a while, on weekends and weekdays.
Although the programming was nothing to cheer about, as in the movies were not what I’d call new, it was a nice reprieve, and watching a movie without a billion commercials was nice too.
Now, the honeymoon is over. I guess the provider’s generosity only goes so far and they can’t give away stuff forever, right? Even though millions are still out of work and can’t afford cable TV much less satellite, poof, the free movie channels all vanished.
Apparently all of us “being in this thing together” isn’t as important as making a buck.