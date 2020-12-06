You know what really makes me happy? Hearing of people’s acts of kindness. Sometimes it’s simple acts, little things that don’t take a lot of time or effort. Like the Facebook post I read about a young lady working the drive-thru at Eddie’s Grill. The poster called in her lunch order after receiving “not-so-good news” at her doctor’s office and when she went through the drive-thru to pick up her order, the young lady noticed she was crying, The young lady asked if the woman was okay and offered her a free drink while she waited for her order. She then wrote a “sweet little message” on the plate. The woman said that the young lady’s “kindness and that cute little message definitely made me smile!”
Does kindness impact our wellbeing? Yes, according to positivepsychology.com, which lists physical and emotional benefits, including an increase in oxytocin which lowers blood pressure, improves overall heart health and increases self-esteem and optimism. Yup, there’s definitely “more happiness in giving than in receiving.” (Acts. 20:35)