Having referenced All in the Family last week as a turning point for television, I’d like to give TV more consideration. Although it’s casual entertainment, TV’s place in the American home is precisely what makes it so important. Marlon Riggs’ documentary on the portrayal of Black people in TV had gone on to cite Norman Lear’s Good Times and the miniseries Roots as big moments. Although Good Times was the first prime-time show to depict a Black two-parent family, Riggs argued it fell short as one character’s comedy had begun to evoke a sense of minstrelsy. Roots was also significant for having prompted lots of discussion on history.
Interestingly, these shows from the ‘70s were also going on at the same time that the Blaxploitation subgenre emerged in film–said films were known for exploiting stereotypes. media scholars cite the ‘90s as a Black Renaissance for film/TV, but as you can see, the path to visibility has never been straightforward.