It’s been three years since my younger brother died. He was a firefighter and so anything written about firefighters catches my eye.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer recently classified occupational exposure as a firefighter as carcinogenic, changing the previous classification of possibly carcinogenic. The reclassification came after many new studies, including several led by the University of Arizona, in collaboration with the Tucson Fire Department, which supplied evidence that occupational exposure as a firefighter causes cancer.