I was at a stargazing event at a friend’s house recently when we noticed a straight line of white lights bursting across the sky.
It turns out our night of stargazing coincided with a SpaceX satellite launch.
While I’ve seen one of these launches before, it never fails to amaze me. It’s so interesting to see the satellites moving across the sky in perfect timing before slipping out of view again.
Every time, it reminds me of something out of a science fiction film, as if an alien spacecraft might pop out of the sky.
The odds of that ever actually happening seem to be extremely low. I would think we’d have some sort of warning, given all the satellites circling the planet. It’s not going to be “SURPRISE! ALIENS ARE HERE!” We’ve got spacecraft all over the cosmos literally just looking around, sending back images – which would make a sneak arrival really challenging.
But Hollywood really loves to imply a level of stealthiness to those incoming aliens, doesn’t it?
