One of my favorite things to do is to introduce my teen to older movies that, for whatever reason, left a lasting impression on me.
This week, after watching one, I realized they all had a common thread: great soundtracks.
Flash Gordon, for example, is a wee bit over the top … but it’s campy and fun, thanks in large part to the Queen soundtrack.
I remember watching it as a little kid on HBO, sitting next to my Uncle Bill and wolfing down popcorn. It must have been on a lot, because in my memory, this happened on multiple occasions — I couldn’t get enough of it.
I could rattle off a super long list of movies here that maybe weren’t the best made movies ever, but the soundtrack was spectacular. And today, those movies (and their music) still hold a special place in my heart.
Yuma, we’re looking for new suggestions to watch — and if they are a little cheesy or silly, that’s OK (even encouraged!). What movies would you recommend?