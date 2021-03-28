My bank account was wiped clean. Someone used my debit card information to make fraudulent purchases. I knew I would get it all back from the bank, which did happen, but there’s still that moment of panic. Will my automatic payments be rejected so then I have late fees? Or the payments go through but I’m charged for insufficient funds and then I’m deeper in the hole?
I tried to stay calm and not worry about things that hadn’t happened. That’s my go-to motto. But I still felt helpless. It’s scary how everything we work so hard to earn can disappear in a flash.
I thought back to the times I recently used my card. Groceries. Fast food. Coffee run. Hardware store. Normal things. Everyday things. You hear of cards being cloned at gas stations, so I try to be cautious. Jiggle the machine. Look for cameras. Fill up at pumps in full view of the employees, etc. I hadn’t filled up recently, but scammers pop up everywhere.
This story had a happy ending, almost. I await my new card and then I have to update my automatic payments. Annoying.