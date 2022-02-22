I’ve had the same phone for four years. Before that, I had the same phone for six years. I can purchase the iPhone 13 right now, since I’m a huge Apple fan, but the reason I stay away, and the only reason, is because I simply don’t like the number thirteen.
Apple releases phone after phone, with each having their own crazy label like the iPhone 13 Pro Max. I get it, Apple. It’s a pro phone with max features. I’m sure only the tech gurus care about what makes the iPhone pro or max. And, at this point, there’s only so much more new tech you can add that’ll make me say, “Hey! I’m getting the new iPhone because it has new pro and max features!”
I like the number fourteen. It’s two times the lucky number seven. The number thirteen is a notoriously bad number. So, that said, I can’t wait to get my hands on the iPhone 14 Pro Max Elite Deluxe S.