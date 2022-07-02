Most years, I have a tradition of going out with my father to see the fireworks on July 3rd. It’s pretty common to find fireworks on this day and it works out really well in my dad’s favor: while everyone else is celebrating America’s birthday, we celebrate my dad’s! We get to joke everyone’s having these fireworks out just to celebrate him.
It may be a coincidence, but he deserves a nice one. Something to know about my dad? He’s a New Yorker who grew up to become a loud-speaker engineer. I grew up with these eight-foot-tall speakers/subwoofers he built by hand in the house because that’s how skilled he is! He didn’t do it often, but his speakers could shake the streets in front of our house if he played the right stuff. So that’s my dad: lover of all things engineering (especially cars and ships), M.I.T. alum and a God-fearing man. Happy almost birthday, Papa!