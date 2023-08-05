Every year as summer approach-es, I always hope that maybe it’ll finally be the year my summer depression skips me over. And every year, just as surely, it doesn’t. I used to think it was just a circumstantial thing. In high school, my summers were terribly isolating; I rarely spent time with anyone outside of my house. My father hated to see me glued to my iPod Touch but it was my only social connection to the outside world – what else was I to do? Post-high school, learning to drive wasn’t the big change I hoped it’d be but I’ve since accepted that it’s just the heat. While I don’t dream of snow, Yuma’s heat annually tests my will to persist. I still haven’t found a way to escape this depression but I’m finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel! Clouds coloring the sky a hazy white, actual thunder and hints of pumpkin on store shelves – I never thought I’d be so excited for them but I’m grateful!

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

