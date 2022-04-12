Ever since my childhood years, sports cards have been a part of my life.
In the mid-1980s, I remember the excitement of opening old Topps baseball packs and finding a stick of bubble gum in every pack. After an extended break from actively collecting, I decided to get back into it about a year ago. And I specifically focused on cards from the 80s and 90s as those were my prime years of enjoying the hobby.
Since getting back into collecting, I’ve uncovered some amazing relics. Last week, I purchased an unopened set of 1989 Score football. This set includes the iconic Barry Sanders rookie card, valued at roughly $1,500 in perfect condition. It is of special significance to me because I regretfully sold it on eBay some years back.
If you’ve lost touch with a hobby you once loved, I implore everyone to find the time to rekindle that passion. You’ll be glad you did. I know I am.