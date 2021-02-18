We have a shrub in our yard that is taller than I am. I’m not exactly sure what it is – sometimes it goes dormant, and then it pops back into life covered in green leaves and lovely little purple blossoms.
Mysteriously, the roots of this shrub have been mangled recently, and I have no idea how it happened.
It’s a pretty hardy plant, so my first thought was it was hit by a car. But there are no tire tracks in the yard.
Someone on a bike could have hit it, but again – no tire tracks. And I’m almost always home. If someone launched into that shrub, I’m guessing they would have made some noise.
The third option is the wind over the last two weeks. Perhaps it was too much for the shrub. Maybe it wasn’t as healthy as I thought.
I don’t think this is a mystery we’ll ever solve. But I’m sad to lose this beautiful flowering shrubbery!