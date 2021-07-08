Scientists have worked out a lot of the kinks of space travel.
They’ve figured out how to keep astronauts fed, healthy and in shape. They’ve solved the challenges of sleeping in space and using the bathroom.
But apparently, there’s still at least one challenge yet to be solved: doing laundry.
According to a recent Associated Press report, astronauts don’t do laundry in space. They simply wear the same clothes until “they can’t take the filth and stink anymore, then junk them.”
Now, NASA is working with Proctor and Gamble to seek a solution, using a Tide detergent “custom-made for space” using enzymes, as well as water-efficient ideas.
It’s intriguing. An average pair of socks lasts only a week in space. But if researchers can find a way to do laundry, that’s a game changer.
And perhaps that will lead to more efficient laundry methods used on Earth. If so, that’s a win for everyone – especially given the scarcity of water out West!