Each summer, one of the most prestigious events in racing, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is held in France.
This past weekend, the Circuit de la Sarthe hosted the 100th installment. Out of the 62-car field, many are unfamiliar to casual American racing fans, except for one hulking, roaring V8-powered beast which had the entire event buzzing.
For the first time since 1976, NASCAR returned to Le Mans with a highly-modified version of a current-generation Cup car.
A collaboration between Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear, the car called “Le Monster” finished 39th overall, at one point ahead of the entire GTE AM class in 27th place overall.
As an experimental car, the No. 24 driven by 7-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button and two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, did encounter some issues which took it out of contention against the GTE field, but the team still accomplished its goals, completing the race with 254 laps over 24 hours.