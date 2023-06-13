Each summer, one of the most prestigious events in racing, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is held in France.

This past weekend, the Circuit de la Sarthe hosted the 100th installment. Out of the 62-car field, many are unfamiliar to casual American racing fans, except for one hulking, roaring V8-powered beast which had the entire event buzzing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you