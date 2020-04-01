Did you know that yesterday was National Crayon Day?
To be honest, I’d never heard of such a celebration.
I’m assuming any observations in today’s climate were done with the correct social distancing protocol, and with 10 or fewer individuals. Of course, sheltering in place pretty much means you were celebrating by yourself.
Anyway, do any of you remember the different sizes of boxes that crayons came in? I remember always wanting the BIG one, the one with 64 colors, the one that came with the “sharpener” built into the back.
Did you ever do the “Kleenex” technique, in which you colored, then rubbed the color with a tissue, which “flattened” the texture? My cousins taught me that one.
Crayons and I go back a long way, all the way to kindergarten, where I was, well, a failure, because my teacher pointed out that I wasn’t coloring “in the same direction.” In other words, if you’re coloring in one direction, keep going that way.
That being said, I’m embarrassed to say I flunked coloring.