I had breakfast at a restaurant outside the other day with some friends. The youngest in our group is three, and as any parent knows, three is the age of curve balls. Breakfast out might be fine … or the three-year-old might have another idea.
But on our breakfast day, nature did us a great big favor.
In the tree next to our table, we looked up in the branches and immediately spotted a bird nest, complete with attentive birds tucked inside.
What an awesome way to start the morning!
The conversation then focused on what the birds were doing up there. Were there babies in the nest already, or were they keeping some eggs warm?
Outside dining has so many advantages. We get to enjoy Yuma’s great weather, but at the same time, we never know what Mother Nature might share with us. And in this case, that bird’s nest was a winner!