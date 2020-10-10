I absolut-ely love seeing the dog owners in my neighbor-hood out and about with their four-legged friends at sunup and sundown – it makes my heart warm. What I don’t love, though, is dodging (how do I put this delicately?) the “landmines” some of them leave behind.
On either side of my street, the sidewalk is a heavily trafficked locale among walkers, runners and bicyclists looking to get their daily dosage of fresh air and vitamin D. For the last few weeks, we’ve had to pay closer attention to our path in order to avoid making an unfortunate misstep, if you catch my drift.
One neighbor posted a sign warning of the health hazards posed by neglecting to clean up after your pets; another has recently launched an advertising campaign for a “pet waste removal service – because your dog’s business is our business.” It’s disheartening that these reminders to be considerate of others (not to mention public property) and take ownership where it’s due have become a necessity.