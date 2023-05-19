My landlord and I have a great relationship and we always kid with each other.
Two Saturdays ago he and I were texting about something related to the house. About 15 minutes after we ended our conversation, I heard a knock on my door. I thought for sure it was my landlord. So I yelled, “What the hell do you want now? Go away!”
I got out of bed, wearing nothing but my underwear, and flung open the door. But it was not my landlord. It was my new neighbor lady and her husband.
Her face was beet-red and she quickly averted her eyes while her husband cracked up.
I was mortified! I apologized profusely and told her I thought she was my landlord.
This week’s lesson, boys and girls: Never assume you know who is knocking at your door – and never answer it in your underwear!