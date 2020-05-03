I’m a fan of the Yuma Police Department’s Week in Review. It’s written with a sense of humor. But in reading the last review, I wondered how it compared to last year’s. Shouldn’t there be less crime because we’re staying home? I know, that’s overly optimistic.
Anyway, this past week, YPD responded to 1,910 calls for service. Last year for the same period, YPD responded to 2,047 calls. It’s less, but not that much.
How are Yumans getting into trouble during this stay-at-home period? YPD responded to 40 domestic disturbances, 51 calls of disorderly conduct, 38 traffic accidents, 97 suspicious incidents, among others.
Now, if we’re staying home, there shouldn’t be accidents, right? And about the suspicious incidents, I imagine we’re so bored, all we can do is peek out our windows and see what suspicious things are happening. Actually, that’s a good thing. We need to watch out for each other.