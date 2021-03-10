After reading fellow Yuma Sun associate Roy Olivas’ First Take about service at two Yuma eateries, and a day after Governor Doug Ducey opened restaurants to full capacity, with social distancing of course, I had my own experience here in Yuma.
I went to a local fast food restaurant, and while I was waiting to order, I was told there were too many people inside and I’d have to wait outside.
OK, fine, but the gentleman who walked in behind me wasn’t asked to leave. That puzzled me.
So, I was escorted outside where I waited.
And I waited.
And when three people exited the establishment, I waited to be told I could re-enter. Crickets.
So I waited a bit more, and finally took the initiative to walk back in. Nobody said a thing, until I was asked what I wanted to order.
I then waited some more and when I got my order, I received neither a “thank you” or “sorry for the inconvenience,” from the personnel. Nothing.
I won’t be going back.