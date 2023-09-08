I spend a consider-able amount of time thinking about fatness and social norms. Having pretty much always grown up heavy, it’s an unavoidable topic that drills in a very negative self-image. Today, I often notice how it’s been damaging to us all. For one, the fear of being “too fat” has been the root cause of so many eating disorders (EDs). For another, fat patients report commonly being dismissed by healthcare providers.
Something that really gets to me is how we’ve all been trained to view weight loss as a good thing. I’ve never had to encounter this in real life but I’ve heard stories of people asking someone what their secret was, only to find out that person was experiencing devastating circumstances like cancer, a loved one’s death or a relapse with an ED. Even if unexpected weight loss wasn’t a symptom of many health issues, my shorthand rule is never comment on people’s bodies or anything that can’t be changed overnight. You never know what someone’s going through.