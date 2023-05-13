So I recently confirmed I have celiac disease and have begun my long goodbye to all the gluten-y foods I’ve ever loved. Or well, not so long perhaps since I feel awful every single time I come in contact with the stuff! Something surprising about the change is that it’s illuminated a new issue with AI-generated content I didn’t even think to worry about. While browsing through an online celiac forum the other day, I found someone share a screenshot of a website claiming that “since wheat is naturally gluten-free, the gluten content of tempura is negligible…”
Dear reader, gluten is a protein found in many grains – especially wheat! Apparently, the website was using AI as a “writer” and no human caught the mistake. I shudder to think someone might actually believe something like this – and worse, that AI might outpace our critical digital literacy! Going forward, I think finding several reputable sources will be best practice. It never hurts to be extra sure.