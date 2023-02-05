A much needed behavioral health center opens in Yuma tomorrow. Yuma Regional Medical Center, in partnership with Horizon Health, will open a 24-bed facility that will provide psychiatric care for adults.
Currently patients experiencing a mental health crisis must go to Tucson or Phoenix, sometimes out of state, wherever a bed is available, which is far from ideal.
An effort has been made to make the facility feel like a home to patients. It offers music therapy and other activities to help patients function better.
In the future, the facility will include a senior inpatient care facility and programs for outpatient treatment, medical detox and substance use.
It’s no secret that my husband struggled with depression for years. A few times he traveled out of town for inpatient treatment, traveling 3-4 hours to either San Diego or Phoenix. He also spent time in a Tucson facility.
So I personally know how much this center is needed in Yuma. Although my husband won’t benefit from it, I’m happy so many others will.