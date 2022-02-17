I think I have a new goal – to visit the top 10 most visited parks in the National Park System.
CNN recently reported on the top parks for 2021, based on number of visitors.
They are, 1) Great Smoky Mountains National Park; 2) Zion National Park; 3) Yellowstone National Park; 4) Grand Canyon National Park; 5) Rocky Mountain National Park; 6) Acadia National Park; 7) Grand Teton National Park; 8) Yosemite National Park; 9) Indiana Dunes National Park; and 10) Glacier National Park.
I’ve been to four of those parks – but that leaves six to explore, which is a wonderful challenge.
The report also notes that 44 parks set a record for recreation visits in 2021.
It’s not surprising. We’ve all spent a lot of time inside over the last two years, and the wide open spaces of a national park sound tempting right now. And oftentimes, such visits are affordable family fun.
Maybe it’s time to get a few parks on the radar for 2022!