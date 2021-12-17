On Wednesday I made a salted caramel Kahlua cheesecake to share with friends at a pre-Christmas celebration. Then on Thursday I read that Kraft, the maker of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is offering consumers $20 to NOT make cheesecake as a holiday treat this year.
Turns out that quantities of cream cheese are currently limited due to, you guessed it, the current global supply chain problem.
“No cream cheese on shelves means no cheesecakes on tables. So if you can’t make your favorite cheesecake, buy any other dessert, on us,” the company said in a video promoting their limited campaign.
I had no trouble finding cream cheese at Fry’s and Walmart last week. Maybe I was lucky.
Still, I am not one to turn down someone’s offer to buy me dessert, so I will go the company’s website and sign up for the contest.
But I am going to cheat because I will use my extra cream cheese to make an eggnog cheesecake. Just don’t tell Kraft!