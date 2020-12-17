This is the quietest December I ever remember here in Yuma.
Normally, this time of year is perpetually busy. There are always a million holiday events, parties and gatherings, but not in 2020.
In a way, I’m thankful for the slowdown. Instead of running from event to event, we’re spending time together as a family.
I miss seeing lots of friends at ugly Christmas sweater parties.
But I’m also aware that this year, I’m going to spend an afternoon baking with my kid.
Instead of rushing through the present wrapping, we spent a few hours doing it together, taking the time to add ribbons and bows. In fact, this is the earliest I’ve ever had most of the wrapping done!
And I’m thinking we’ll get some outside time in over the holidays, doing a little off-roading.
At some point, maybe in 2021, we’ll have a return to the crazy holiday pace. But this year, I’m embracing the slow down as unique time together to be treasured.