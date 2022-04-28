I love seeing what weird observances are coming up on the calendar, and the end of April does not disappoint.
Today is International Astronomy Day, Great Poetry Reading Day, and Kiss Your Mate Day. I’m cool with all of this.
Friday is Arbor Day, International Dance Day and National Zipper Day – all of which sound great. After all, can you imagine your world without zippers? Would everything be Velcro, snaps or buttons? I shudder to think of it!
And then there’s Saturday, home to Hairstyle Appreciation Day, International Jazz Day and National Honesty Day – and I’m on board.
However, I draw the line at Saturday’s National Raisin Day. I despise raisins. There are few things worse than biting into a dessert and finding a raisin. (Carrot cake … I’m looking at you!).
Grapes are wonderful snacks, and they can hop onto my plate any time. But once they become dried, wrinkly little raisins, I’m going to have to politely pass on them!