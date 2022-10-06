This is a tough time to be a sports player named Brandon, particularly at the pro sports level.
When the chants start, are they legitimate, or a political commentary?
It’s hard to know.
I was at a Padres game last weekend when a guy seated near me started chanting “Let’s go, Brandon!” when Padres’ player Brandon Drury was up to bat.
The chanter had been vocal throughout the game with a variety of chants, and often instigated others to join in.
But his Brandon chant fell flat. Instead, another group near us started a new chant: “Let’s go, Padres!”
I am a baseball fan, and there are few things more fun to me than sitting outside in the sunshine watching nine innings unfold on the field.
I’m choosing to give the guy behind me the benefit of the doubt, and hope that he really was cheering for Drury.
When it comes to a sporting event, I don’t care about others’ political opinions. I just want to enjoy the game at hand!
