I wanted to write some-thing light-hearted this week, but it doesn’t feel right. For several weeks, Yuma County has had daily triple-digit new positive cases of COVID-19. Local leaders issued a call to action urging residents to take this pandemic seriously and do their part to stop the spread.
Usually I believe in the goodness of people and give them the benefit of the doubt, but I seriously think that at this point those who insist on doing things their way will continue to do what they want. They insist on their rights and freedoms even if it hurts others. As a friend recently pointed out, life is a gift, not a right, nor should someone’s selfishness deprive others of that gift. What good is that freedom when they or a loved one is dead or struggling to breathe? He noted: “Dead is dead. At that point our future prospect is REALLY only in God’s hands. We will have NO say in the matter.”