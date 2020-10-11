I have a missionary friend serving in a western African country with no COVID-19 cases. There very well might be, but there’s no testing being done. So officially, no cases.
Except for a few countries, most of Africa hasn’t been as affected by the pandemic. Several ideas have been tossed around, according to a NBC story. Early in the pandemic, leaders implemented tight restrictions. People there are used to doing what they’re told. They don’t question authority. If told to stay home, they stay home. If told to wear masks, they wear masks.
Another thought is that those countries are used to dealing with infectious diseases, such as Ebola. Some scientists even think they have “cross-reactive immunities” from having been exposed to other coronaviruses. They also spend a lot of time outdoors. Some say the low numbers are due to underreporting.
In my friend’s village, people don’t go to the doctor. They’re used to people getting sick and dying. So potentially they could have had the virus and even died from it but no one knows it.