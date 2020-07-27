In late 2019, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof called that year the best ever.
He wasn’t turning a blind eye in his column to the legitimate world problems happening even then: racism, terrorism, pollution, North Korean nukes, etc.
But the point he was making was that placed in the long arc of human history, 2019 was presenting positive trends: there was less poverty worldwide than ever before, more people had electricity than ever before, fewer adults were illiterate, and fewer people were dying in childhood.
And, he noted, people worldwide were less likely to experience excruciating or disfiguring disease. Of course, he wrote that before he and his readers knew COVID-19 awaited us in 2020.
But carrying his thoughts forward, there are positive signs even there. Scientists are expressing confidence in the efficacy of various vaccines now in development. Arizona’s coronavirus cases have surged in recent weeks, but finally – and admittedly from my limited perspective – everyone in our area and around the state seems to be wearing a mask in public. That wasn’t the case even a month ago.
Perhaps we’ll be able to look back on 2020 as a blip in that long trend of human development.