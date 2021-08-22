I’ve struggled to understand the unvaccin-ated. I recently read an interview with a health advocate who pointed out that not all unvaccinated are anti-vaxxers. In her experience, they are a small minority that receives a lot of attention. Dr. Rhea Boyd noted that some people are simply worried about their safety. If they’re not sure about it, they just don’t. Some of the fear is due to misinformation.
Boyd also pointed out that availability and accessibility aren’t the same thing. If someone has to walk the five miles, they’re going to rethink getting the vaccine, especially if the round trip is interfering with other things like work.
Many workers aren’t able to take the time off to get the vaccine or paid sick leave to deal with the potential side effects, so they skip it because feeding their family is more important. Child care is also an issue for some people.
Ok. So maybe I understand the unvaccinated a little bit better. Still, I encourage them to find out more from their doctors and reputable sources. Ask and become informed.