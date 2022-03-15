Ever feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything you want done?
That is how I’ve been feeling recently. I start off each day with ambitious goals to get many things done, both at work and also in my personal life. But for whatever reason, I often feel like I could have done more within the span of 24 hours.
We are always evolving as human beings, and there is no script to follow for this thing we call everyday life. Each of us has a journey that is unique to us, and while advice from others is often helpful, it is up to each individual to find our own method for success.
I feel like improving on my time management skills would help me better maximize the tiny window of time in a given day. When I make the necessary adjustments to my daily routine, I hope to look back on my day’s work as a more complete representation of what I am truly capable of.