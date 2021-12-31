Did you know New Year’s Eve is not a popular holiday? I thought I was the only one who hated it, but a quick Google search reveals I am not alone.
Among the reasons people cited for their dislike of the holiday:
• Too many crazies firing their guns into the air that night and endangering others around them. Stray bullets have actually killed people on NYE.
• The shots these crazies fire spook pets, especially dogs, who become stressed and sometimes flee their homes and wind up on the streets or in pet shelters for days.
• Too many drunk drivers on the streets. Instead of using a designated driver or taking a cab home, these selfish and irresponsible drivers choose to put their lives and those of others in jeopardy.
• An aversion to hugging. Some people dread physical contact with others and do not want a NYE hug.
On NYE, I plan to be in bed by 10 and fast asleep – until the shots awaken me!