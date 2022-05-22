I’m not one for wanting the latest and greatest gadgets. Take the iPhone. I didn’t jump on the Apple bandwagon until the Yuma Sun issued reporters the phone so we could take our own photos. Yes, this was a few years back.
Although hesitant at first, I came to love how easy it was to use and how nice the photos came out. It was like a little computer in my hands.
So when I left the Yuma Sun for a few years, I stayed loyal to the iPhone, but I’ve always been behind the latest version. Waaay behind. For example, I was forced to stop using the 5S because Apple would no longer support it. Fine. I got a new iPhone, but I didn’t want to pay a bundle for the latest. Nope. I got myself a 6S Plus. This is when iPhones were already in the double-digit versions.
Well, I recently was forced to upgrade again, and I finally entered the double-digit arena. But I’m still a couple of versions behind. That’s perfectly fine with me.
And I already miss some things from the old version. What happened to the home button? I just have to get used to it. Again.