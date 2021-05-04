Watching a tournament first-hand at Torrey Pines is completely different than actually playing.
And on Monday, I played the best municipal golf course in the country. It was flat out spectacular.
The views overlooking La Jolla and the Pacific Ocean were breathtaking. As we walked down the narrow fairways – a strip of grass where my ball decided not to land very often – you couldn’t help yourself and think that you’re playing on the same golf course Tiger Woods has won eight times on tour.
I attended the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open and embedded myself in the large gallery following Tiger.
He made the course look, well, easy.
That wasn’t my experience. I seemingly hit the ball in the wrong spots shot after shot.
Despite my game not traveling with me to the cliffs of San Diego, Monday was one the best experiences I’ve had on a course. And I can’t wait to go back to play Torrey Pines again.