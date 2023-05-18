I’m a little bummed about the arrival of summer in Yuma this year, although not because of the heat.
I think I’m just mourning the end of camping season. And readers, really, that’s silliness.
But there is something to be said for spending a weekend out in the desert, having a little fire at night and watching the stars move across the sky.
My family has got the camp packing down to a science now, which makes it easy to head out.
And I love making sandwiches in the middle of nowhere when we take a break from rolling down a desert trail.
I know that summer means river and pool season, and I do enjoy those too.
It’s time to shift gears and get ready to float in the water a bit, and leave the desert fun behind until it cools off again in October.
But if Mother Nature wants to keep the thermostat down for one more upcoming weekend, I’m down for a last winter off-road adventure!
